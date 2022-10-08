“A psychological condition” – Allegri tries to diagnose Juve’s issues

On Saturday, Juventus left the pitch empty-handed following a poor showing against Milan. The Bianconeri had some chances early on, but inexplicably faded as the match progressed.

Despite the controversial opener, the Rossoneri admittedly deserved to come away with all three points after dominating the majority of the action and producing a superior level of football.

Fikayo Tomori put the Rossoneri in the lead just before halftime, and Brahim Diaz made it 2-0 after the break with a dazzling run which left the Juventus defenders in his wake.

Following the match, Max Allegri had to face the music, and tried to explain his team’s problems for the press.

The under-fire tactician believes his team had the wrong approach following the first 20 minutes, as his players started to play the ball backwards.

The Livorno native also feels that his side’s problems could be of psychological nature.

“After tonight’s game, there is little to say, we are enduring an inconsistent period,” said Allegri in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“We though we had come out of the negative period but tonight we fell back. The first 20 minutes went well, then we started playing backwards and we didn’t create chances anymore.

“We did many things wrong on the technical level, so it’s normal that we pay for it.

“I think there was also a psychological condition, now it’s not easy at this moment, because you get two good results, then you get one wrong.

“We lost a lot of points against smaller clubs. It’s normal that when you play the big clashes you have to get there in a good psychological condition.

“The team also had a good first half, unfortunately we capitulated. But already in the first half, we were making technical errors. We gave Leao an open field.

“On Tuesday, we must go to play Maccabi Haifa with mental strength and win the game.”