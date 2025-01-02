While Danilo is unceremoniously heading towards the exit door, his former Juventus teammate Federico Bernardeschi can’t help but feel the Brazilian deserved better.

The 33-year-old remains the club’s captain on paper, but he lost his starting berth with the arrival of Thiago Motta who favoures the likes of Pierre Kalulu and Nicolo Savona at the back. The veteran only managed to earn some game time as of late due to a ravaging injury crisis. However, his exit now seems imminent after being dropped from the Italian Super Cup squad.

The former Real Madrid man should not have much trouble finding himself a new club, with Milan and, especially, Napoli reportedly keen to sign him.

Nevertheless, Bernardeschi still believes that the versatile defender deserved better treatment after years of valiant service.

“Danilo is a real man and an important player, he deserved to finish his time at Juventus differently,” argued the Euro 2020 winner in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

It should be noted that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli claimed that the decision was made following an agreement with the player’s entourage, but many feel Danilo has been pushed out of the club, perhaps similarly to his predecessor Leonardo Bonucci almost 18 months ago, albeit minus the drama and legal disputes.

The Brazil captain’s contract with the Bianconeri runs until the end of the season, and he has always insisted he wasn’t going to cause any stir in case the club asks him to leave, and has thus far remained true to his word.

On another note, Bernardeschi heaped praise on two Juventus players who have been delivering the goods this season.

“I like [Andrea] Cambiaso because he does everything and always has the right attitude. Just like [Kenan] Yildiz, who is only 19 and already wears a very heavy shirt but without getting crushed.

The number 10 is not easy to wear, I also got it in Florence. Kenan has the head to become a symbol of the new era.”

Bernardeschi played for Juventus between 2017 and 2022. He eventually left as a free agent to sign for MLS side Toronto FC and has been plying his trade on Canadian soil ever since.