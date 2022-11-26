ronaldo
“A real professional.” Pirlo insists Ronaldo gave him no problems at Juventus

November 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm

Andrea Pirlo insists he had no problems with Cristiano Ronaldo when he was the Juventus manager.

He managed the Bianconeri for the 2020/2021 season after replacing Maurizio Sarri at the helm.

The ex-midfielder won two trophies in his single season in charge of the club, but Ronaldo left after he did in the next campaign.

The Portuguese star didn’t seem to get along with Max Allegri, which sped up his exit from the club.

However, Pirlo has confirmed he had no issues with the former Manchester United man at Juve.

He said via Football Italia:

“I got along very well with Ronaldo. He’s an interesting character, a real professional.”

Adding: “I think it’s important to find the right balance and be empathetic.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was a great contributor to our team when he played for us and the Portuguese star has always been productive.

It does not mean he is not egotistic, but he gets on with the job if he feels respected and appreciated.

His recent troubles at Manchester United will not define his career because he has had a very good one.

However, we are lucky he left us as he did because it could have been embarrassing if he had given an interview calling us out.

