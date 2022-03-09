A recap of Juve’s open training session: Why was Cuadrado absent?

On Wednesday, Juventus held a training session that was open for the public, with a number of supporters cheering for their favorite stars from the stands.

The Bianconeri had been playing twice per week in the last couple of months, so they took advantage of a rare midweek break to further prepare for the weekend’s away fixture against Sampdoria.

According to ilBianconero, the crowds in attendance were able to pick up Max Allegri’s light-hearted comments towards Arthur Melo.

The tactician continues to groom the Brazilian into the Regista role, and the latter was finding mixed results in his passing during the session.

So following a successful pass, Allegri jokingly told the midfielder “Bravo Arthur, see, you’re good when you want to.”

On another note, Juan Cuadrado was nowhere to be seen, as he’s reportedly suffering from a flu. Therefore, Juventus will be hoping that he shakes it off ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Alex Sandro was also missing, but Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio joined a part of the session, reminiscently to Paulo Dybala who continues his road towards full recovery.

Moreover, nine players from the U-23 squad joined the session to make up for the large number of absentees amongst the first team ranks.