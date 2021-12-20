A report claims Juventus could get their wish to cut midfielder’s loan short next month

Nicolo Rovella is having a great time out on loan at Genoa and Juventus is guaranteed to have a developed player back when he returns from his current loan spell.

However, the Bianconeri’s midfield is struggling in this campaign and it would need help in the second half to help the club achieve its aim.

Reports have claimed Juve may look to bring Rovella back to bolster their options in midfield from next month.

The Griffins are struggling for form and should naturally want to keep him until the end of the season.

However, a new report on Calciomercato claims Genoa are plotting a total overhaul of their playing squad next month.

It claims they intend to add as many players as possible to their squad and only their captain, Mimmo Criscito, is safe from being sold or allowed to leave.

This means Juve could be offered the chance to get Rovella back early if they decide to replace the young midfielder in the transfer market.

Juve FC Says

Rovella’s development has been rapid, partly because he has been a regular at Genoa.

He would hardly get that many chances to play if he returns to Juventus next month, and it is probably best that we allow him to stay at his temporary home until the end of the season.

Juve has so many midfielders to choose from, albeit some are underperforming, but an unnecessarily big squad might be a problem for Max Allegri.