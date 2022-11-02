A report reveals why Chiesa cannot play with Juventus Next Gen

Federico Chiesa is still working his way to full fitness and the winger will be happy about the upcoming World Cup break.

This is because it will help him recover well and return to the team during club football’s restart.

One way he can return to form as soon as club competitions begin is to play for the Bianconeri Next Gen team during the World Cup.

However, a new report reveals why he will be unable to compete with the team.

Gianluca Di Marzio via Football Italia, reveals the rules prohibit him from competing with the team because he has played over 50 Serie A games.

Also, registered first-team players cannot make the change of teams in the middle of the season, another part of the rule that makes him ineligible to play in Serie C.

This means he must continue to build his fitness with the rest of the first team members who will not travel to the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

Playing competitive football is one of the best ways any player can return to full fitness as soon as possible.

Chiesa would have benefited from this. However, we now have to work with the option we have.

We could also organise friendly matches with other clubs during the break to help him build his strength and return to fitness.

