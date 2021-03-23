A revamp in attack? Report claims all Juve strikers could leave

This might not be the news that the Juventus fans were hoping to read, but sour news seem to be the theme of the week.

The Old Lady is currently in the midst of a complicated month, marred by an early Champions League elimination, as well as a defeat to Benevento which further complicated the team’s already-dwindling Scudetto hopes.

In such dour circumstances, circulating reports claim that we’ll witness an important revolution within the squad during the upcoming transfer market.

Several stars could be heading towards the exit door this summer, and this includes the whole attacking department.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata could all be playing elsewhere next season.

The Portuguese’s contract expires in 2022, and some sources claim that the superstar is no longer happy in Turin – especially after receiving some harsh criticism for his performance against Porto.

The Argentine also has a little over a year remaining from his current contract, and the two parties are yet to agree on a renewal.

Juventus have so far been unwilling to grant La Joya the wages that he’s asking for, especially in the midst of his ongoing physical struggles.

As for Morata, the club was expected to renew his loan stint for another season, but his recent poor performances is making Fabio Paratici reconsider his decision.

Therefore, the Spaniard might be sent back to Atletico Madrid by the end of the campaign.

On the other hand, the source dropped several names as possible alternatives in case the current trio ends up leaving the club.

The list includes Marseille’s Milik, as well as Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay who are expected to become free agents by next summer.