A revival or a letdown: How will the Juventus-Pogba reunion pan out? (Opinion)

In football, comebacks are far from being a rare occurrence. Some might argue that they’ve become excessive in the current day and age.

However, their outcome can be unsatisfying more often than not. Paul Pogba himself would acknowledge this fact after enduring an underwhelming second stint at Manchester United.

The Frenchman made his return to Old Trafford for some unfinished business, but he failed to justify his world record transfer, and the turbulence within the club didn’t help matters.

So how do you bounce back from a disappointing “homecoming”?

Of course by pulling off another one!

Hence, Pogba is now all set to complete a return to Juventus six years following his exit and ten years removed from his initial landing in Turin.

Nonetheless, many doubts are being raised regarding the player’s ability to uplift the club from its current decline. Some fans and observers are pointing to the midfielder’s increasing number of injuries as of late as well as his uninspiring performances for Man United in the past few campaigns.

But if the years have potentially taken its toll on the player, then the club’s regressing status is an undeniable fact.

When the France international first arrived in Turin, he found a dressing room filled with champions and proven winners (the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and Giorgio Chiellini).

But this time around, Pogba won’t enjoy such luxurious company. Instead, he’ll be the one that the rest of the squad will resort to for inspiration.

So will the World cup winner rise to the occasion and cement himself as a leader on the pitch and in the locker room?

Once the season kicks off, Juventus will be hoping to find the same enigmatic talent that took Serie A by storm early in his career, while Pogba will be eager to rediscover the Old Lady that reigned supreme over Italian football.

So let’s time hope that the sands of time don’t ruin another ecstatic reunion.