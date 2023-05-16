“A second skin to me” Bonucci opens up on wearing the Juventus shirt

Leonardo Bonucci has reached 500 career appearances for Juventus, a remarkable achievement for any player in the modern era.

Although he had a spell at AC Milan, the Azzurri defender is known mostly for his spell in black and white.

Juve has enjoyed his talents for most of his career as the defender continues to be an important presence in the dressing room, even though injuries have limited how many games he can play for the Bianconeri.

The defender considers the Juve shirt his second skin, having worn it for most of his career and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thank you because it is truly beautiful to scroll through all these memories. From the first day I wore this jersey, I tried above all to be myself, for better or worse. But everything I have done, I have done in defence of a jersey that was like a second skin to me. I followed to the letter what it means to wear this jersey, trying to learn from those who came before me what it meant to wear it.

Then I tried to be an example and a leader of these values. Surely, as in all things, sometimes I succeeded well and other times less well, but living this jersey has been like living 12 years in a dream for me.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of the few players to have played that many games for one club anywhere in the world and has cemented his place as a club legend.

We may not appreciate him much now because he is still a part of the group, but we expect him to retire at the club as a hero.