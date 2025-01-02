Juventus have company in the race for Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori, as Atalanta have also entered the fray according to the latest reports in the Italian press.

The 24-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Sassuolo where he formed a deadly striking partnership with Domenico Berardi and Gianluca Scamacca. This prompted a transfer to southern Italy in the summer of 2022 and he managed to win the Scudetto at the first time of asking.

But while the Italy international wasn’t a regular starter in his first two campaigns at the Stadio Maradona, his playing time further decreased this season with Antonio Conte in charge. The versatile forward can play almost anywhere in the final third, but he has players ahead of him in the pecking order whether in the centre-forward role or on the wings.

Hence, many believe it is time for Raspadori to put an end to his experience at Napoli and find himself a new club that is willing to offer him the playing time he warrants.

The Euro 2020 winner has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus over the past few weeks, as Thiago Motta would like to bolster his attacking ranks with a new addition, especially one who can offer different attributes from out-and-out strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the competition for the Italy international is increasing, as Atalanta are reportedly looking to bolster their attack as well, thus setting sights on the wantaway attacker

The Roman newspaper notes that Napoli don’t want to lose Raspadori in the middle of the season, but all possibilities remain open at this stage.

While Aurelio De Laurentiis would loathe to help Juventus reinforce their ranks, there’s no lost love between Napoli and Atalanta either. Moreover, La Dea now appear to be a genuine direct rival for the Partenopei and Inter in the Scudetto race, while the Bianconeri are trailing behind in sixth place.