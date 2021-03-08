A small problem develops in Juve’s bid for Ajax teenager

Juventus is one team that wants to sign Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch as he continues to develop well in Amsterdam.

The Dutch teenager has broken into the senior side at just 18 and he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

The Dutch side has been known as a selling club for a long time now and it is only a matter of time before they sell him.

His playing style has seen him earn a comparison with former Juve man, Paul Pogba and the Bianconeri signed the Frenchman as a teenager from Manchester United in 2012.

However, unlike the current United man, Calciomercato says Ajax is demanding a huge transfer fee to allow Gravenberch to leave them and that is a problem for Juve at the moment.

The report says the Dutch giants want to sell him for 50m euros and that is a fee that the Bianconeri isn’t prepared to invest in such an inexperienced player.

He has already played 32 competitive games for them this season and he has 4 goals and 4 assists as well.

These numbers will only get better as he continues to be trusted to play more games by his manager.

The earlier the Bianconeri makes their move for him, the better for them and maybe Ajax will accept a flexible payment method.