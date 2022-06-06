A soon-to-be free agent will reply to Juventus offer by this weekend

Juventus has been pursuing the signature of Angel di Maria for some time now as the Argentinian leaves PSG for free.

The attacker remains one of the finest in his generation, and Juve wants him to continue with them in Europe.

The Bianconeri has an excitingly young squad, but Paulo Dybala is leaving, and Alvaro Morata could join him through the exit door.

Juve will now look to add more experienced players to their squad, and Di Maria has been offered a deal.

The South American has so many offers to consider, so he is taking his time before deciding.

Tuttojuve claims he is now set to decide and give a definitive answer to Juve by this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria will be an important presence to have in our dressing room, and his experience in winning trophies in Spain and France could prove invaluable to us.

Max Allegri does well when he has enough experienced players in his squad, and the arrival of the likes of Di Maria could help us reverse our poor performances from the just-concluded season.

But if Morata also leaves, we might need to sign more than just a single attacker to bolster our squad.