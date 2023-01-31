“A stab in the heart” – Del Piero laments Juve’s latest defeat and blames Allegri

Following eight domestic wins in a row accompanied by a series of clean sheets, Juventus fans and players alike were aiming towards a memorable comeback in the title race.

Nonetheless, the streak came crashing at the Maradona Stadium as we succumbed to a humiliating 1-5 defeat at the hands of runaway leaders Napoli.

Yet, this was only the beginning of has turned out to be a disastrous January. In the following week, the federal court handed the club a 15-point punishment in the capital gains trial, and we rounded off the month with another embarrassing loss to the newly-promoted Monza.

Therefore, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero was obviously distraught by the recent events, and considers the latest defeat as a deadly blow to the campaign.

The iconic number 10 holds Max Allegri culpable for the team’s disappointing campaign which had already started on the wrong foot.

“Allegri’s fault? There’s undoubtedly responsibility on the manager for how the season is panning out,” said Del Piero in his appearance on Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

“Juventus made a disastrous start to the season, especially in the Champions League. This team has been a bit lost after these eight consecutive victories.

“Monza’s match was a stab in the heart. In a difficult moment, you expect to win after the good match against Atalanta. There is some regret for sure.”