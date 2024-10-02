RB Leipzig and Juventus boast two of the strongest defences in Europe this season as both clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League.

After winning on his debut Champions League night, Thiago Motta will be looking for another victory to keep his team in the spots for automatic qualification for the knockout stage of the competition.

However, Leipzig is not a team that will allow anyone to beat them easily, which explains why their defensive stats are nearly as impressive as Juventus’.

This match will showcase two defences that are very difficult to breach, with a report from Football Italia claiming that Juve has the best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues, having not conceded a goal in domestic football this term.

Leipzig has the second-best record, having conceded just twice, both in a single match against Bayer Leverkusen; they have since kept a clean sheet in the Bundesliga.

Marco Rose’s side is remarkably solid at the back, and Juventus will need to perform much better than in previous matches to penetrate their defence.

Juve FC Says

We have built a solid defence, but if you don’t score goals, you cannot win matches and we have to do what we can to break down Leipzig in this game.