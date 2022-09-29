A stunning stat reveals Juventus is the worst final-third passer in Europe’s top five leagues

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they compete in the biggest competitions around.
They are arguably the most valuable team in Serie A, although that position is debatable, considering their recent run of form.
Max Allegri’s men are having a bad season, which could eventually cost him his job.
The gaffer returned last term, but he seems to have lost his mojo, and he might be sacked soon.
Juve has some of the best attackers in the world, considering they own Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and Angel di Maria.
Yet they struggle to score. It is a common sight for Vlahovic to be isolated in attacker, alone and lacking support.
A new stat has now revealed they are one of the worst teams on the continents to attack the opponent’s goal.
A report on Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri have made the fewest completed passes in the final third this season in Serie A with 18 per cent.
It is also the lowest in Europe’s top five leagues, with Atletico Madrid and Almeria in La Liga, plus Bournemouth in the Premier League, the other teams who equal the record.
Juve FC Says
This is an embarrassing stat, considering the quality of players we have in our team.
It shows just how bad Max Allegri’s style of play is, and the manager must change if he wants to keep his job.
LOL mercenaries. at least a free expensive dinner for his family. Turin is just a vacation before world cup.
its not the mercenaries fault that we pay them fortune for nothing.
we are the LEGO team anyway just buy this and that and hopefully hopefully lets pray they are really motivated, grinta, and works hard. HOPEFULLY
if its not? lets wait another years and buy new shiny mercenaries more.
who cares with -250M euro?
we can just complain about FFP and moaning about EUFA money and making super league as the brilliant solutions lol.
maybe started by producing good players and buying someone who really want to fight for juve? and not just walking and being praises as one of the most underrated while only playing for 15 matches and gave nothing to your team.
our Jmedical and scouting are on the same sht.