A stunning stat reveals Juventus is the worst final-third passer in Europe’s top five leagues

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they compete in the biggest competitions around.

They are arguably the most valuable team in Serie A, although that position is debatable, considering their recent run of form.

Max Allegri’s men are having a bad season, which could eventually cost him his job.

The gaffer returned last term, but he seems to have lost his mojo, and he might be sacked soon.

Juve has some of the best attackers in the world, considering they own Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and Angel di Maria.

Yet they struggle to score. It is a common sight for Vlahovic to be isolated in attacker, alone and lacking support.

A new stat has now revealed they are one of the worst teams on the continents to attack the opponent’s goal.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri have made the fewest completed passes in the final third this season in Serie A with 18 per cent.

It is also the lowest in Europe’s top five leagues, with Atletico Madrid and Almeria in La Liga, plus Bournemouth in the Premier League, the other teams who equal the record.

Juve FC Says

This is an embarrassing stat, considering the quality of players we have in our team.

It shows just how bad Max Allegri’s style of play is, and the manager must change if he wants to keep his job.