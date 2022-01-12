A surprise upfront? The latest probable formation for Juventus ahead of Super Cup clash

On Wednesday night, Juventus and Inter will lock horns with the Italian Super Cup on the line.

The Nerazzurri enter the fixture as the reigning Italian champions after lifting the Scudetto last season. On the other hand, the Bianconeri earned their ticket after winning the Coppa Italia.

When it comes to the starting formation, Simone Inzaghi is blessed with a full squad and we all know how his best XI looks like.

On the other hand, Max Allegri has been forced to juggle since making his return to Turin last summer. This is mainly due to injuries, absentees and above all, inconsistent performances.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri will opt for a hybrid 4-4-2 formation, similar to the one we witnessed at the start of the season.

Mattia Perin will start in goal as confirmed by the tactician himself in yesterday’s press conference.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini returns to the starting lineup alongside Daniele Rugani, while Matthijs de Ligt will be serving a one-match ban.

Mattia De Sciglio shifts to the right flank to cover for Juan Cuadrado’s absence (who’s also suspended), while Alex Sandro starts at left-back (even though other sources believe Luca Pellegrini could play in his stead).

Weston McKennie will operate as a hybrid right winger, while Federico Bernardeschi takes the opposite wing. Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should take the double-pivot roles.

Alvaro Morata will lead the line, but in a surprising twist, Dejan Kulusevski is tipped to play alongside him rather than Paulo Dybala.

We can expect the Swede to be entrusted with man-marking Marcelo Brozovic as he’d done during the previous meetings between the two sides.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Perin; Cuadrado, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro (Pellegrini); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Kulusevski, Morata