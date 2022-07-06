This weekend is expected to be a busy one at Continassa, as a number of newcomers could announce their arrivals to Juventus ahead of the start of pre-season on July 11.

As we all know by now, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will land in Turin in the coming days before signing their respective contracts with the Bianconeri.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Andrea Cambiaso could join the two stars by completing a switch to Juventus this week.

The source adds that Di Maria could be in Turin as early as Friday, while Pogba would probably arrive by Saturday.

However, the report warns that Radu Dragusin’s approval is still missing in order to conclude the exchange deal with Genoa. The young Romanian defender remains reluctant to join the newly-relegated Grifone.

However, if he ends up accepting a move towards the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, then Cambiaso could make his arrival to the J-Medical center on Friday.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence last season after an impressive start to the campaign. He was one of the few bright lights for the Rossoblu in an otherwise horrific campaign.

The Italian left-back contributed with a goal and four assists in his 26 Serie A appearances.