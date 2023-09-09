Juventus faced severe constraints during the summer transfer window due to financial limitations, hindering their ability to compete for top-tier players. Their primary addition to the squad was Timothy Weah, and they retained the majority of their players from the previous season.

Rather than pursuing an abundance of new acquisitions, Juventus opted to part ways with underperforming players and even considered selling Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean. The Bianconeri are in a rebuilding phase, and despite their quiet summer in the transfer market, their primary objective remains to secure a top-four finish this season.

Securing a place in the Champions League next season is of utmost importance, as it will significantly impact their financial resources for future transfer windows. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus must qualify for the Champions League to have the financial means to invest in new signings.

Failure to achieve this goal would leave the manager with limited options in the transfer market once again, mirroring the challenges faced in the previous window.

Juve FC Says

Not finishing inside the top four has serious financial consequences and we have looked much more comfortable because we are a top club.

We have worked very hard to sign top players before now, which is why we still have a good squad.

The boys know they deserve to play in the biggest European club competition and we expect them to earn that this term.