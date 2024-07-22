Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso heaps praise on the club’s new coach Thiago Motta while revealing what his playing role will likely be this season.

The 24-year-old initially joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022, but was immediately sent on loan to Bologna.

This opportunity allowed Cambiaso to develop his game under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian tactician.

So now that the 41-year-old has been appointed as a successor to Max Allegri, Cambiaso is the only member of the current Juventus squad who had been previously coached by the former Inter and PSG midfielder.

So while his teammates are starting to adapt to Motta’s training methods, the Italy international is able to provide a better insight into the manager’s attributes.

The Genoa youth product hails his coach for his winning mentality and great work ethic.

“He is a coach who has a great mentality, and a great desire to work,” said Cambiaso while chatting with reporters at the club’s training camp in Germany (via JuventusNews24).

“He is very demanding and therefore does very well. We are a relatively young team, so I think he can help us a lot.”

Cambiaso has been deployed across various positions last season between Juventus and the national team. But he reveals that Motta is testing him in his original role at left-back.

“I only returned three days ago and trained for two days. The coach is using me as a left-back. There are various complications like injuries and rotation, so we will see where I’ll end up playing.

“It is wonderful to return to this incredible club, so I am very happy. Physically, I feel fine.”