New Juventus full-back Alberto Silva insists that joining Juventus was a rather simple choice after receiving the call.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks of Vitoria Guimaraes, joining the club’s senior squad last summer. But despite his limited experience at the top level, the Bianconeri’s scouting team identified him as the right option to bolster the backline. Therefore, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was quick to seal the deal, beating competition from the likes of Sporting CP.

The Portugal U20 international arrived in Turin earlier this week and has now finalized his transfer to Juventus, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

In his first interview as a Juventus player, Costa described Juventus as a whole new reality, one he hadn’t seen before.

“It’s a completely different reality to what I was used to. I was already playing at a big club but now I feel like I’ve arrived at a club with a huge history, in a completely different reality and conditions that I’ve never seen,” said the young right-back via IlBianconero.

“I’m very happy to be here and excited to start working and playing. When Juventus contacted me, everything happened very quickly. When I received the news, it took me a while to realise, but the choice to come here was obvious. It was a very simple decision.”

The new signing also revealed what the fans should expect from him. He describes himself as a full-back with attacking attributes, but one that doesn’t neglect his defensive duties.

“I really like attacking, but also defending. I’m very excited, I can’t wait to set foot in the Stadium and feel the warmth of the fans. I’m thrilled to play in an environment like this.”

Juventus splashed 12.5 million euros to secure the youngster on a permanent basis. The deal also includes bonuses that could raise the overall cost to 15 million. He will effectively replace Danilo who is heading towards the exit door.