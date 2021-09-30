‘A victory of spirit’ – Szczesny opens up on tactical win over Chelsea

Juventus beat Chempions League holders Chelsea last night with a performance of guts, guile and focus, and Wojciech Szczesny insists that his side enjoyed ‘the pleasure of defending’.

The Old Lady came into the fixture as the second-favourites, despite having home advantage, and they showed exactly why they cannot be underestimated.

They came up against one of the strongest teams of 2021, if not the best team in the calendar year who won last season’s elite European club competition with a stream of unstoppable performances, but we beat them at their own game last night.

Thomas Tuchel made his side almost impossible to beat, set up to deny their opponents any clearcut chanes, but the tables were turned on them last night, and goalkeeper Szczesny claimed his side enjoyed their performance despite giving up possession for large spells.

“At the beginning we suffered but we didn’t concede any chances to Chelsea, which is one of the strongest teams in Europe,” the Polish shot-stopper stated after the final whistle(via Juventus.com). “This is a victory of spirit, of character, we had the pleasure of defending, leaving possession but controlling the situations well and we showed the spirit that had not been seen at the beginning of the season.”