A vital week awaits Juventus on and off the pitch

While the previous week ended on a disastrous note, Juventus will be looking to pounce back as soon as possible. But as la Gazzetta dello Sport tells it, this will be a vital week for the Bianconeri both on and off the pitch.

We begin with Wednesday which will signal the beginning of a new era at the club, with the new board of directors officially taking over from resigned president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of his board. Gianluca Ferrero will assume office as club president, while Maurizio Scanavino will become the new CEO.

On Thursday, Juventus will host Monza at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Max Allegri’s men will be adamant on progressing at the expense of the Biancorossi who stunned them earlier in the campaign.

On the following day, a crucial hearing will decide whether the sporting trial will reopen the Prisma investigation, where Juventus and nine other clubs were acquitted last April, due to the emergence of possible new evidence.

Finally, the Old Lady will end her week on Sunday with a crucial Serie A fixture against Atalanta in Turin. La Dea is only three points behind Juventus, so this clash will have significant implications on the battle for the top four spots.