A worrying stat for Allegri: Juventus are yet score from the bench

In the post-Covid era, football associations have decided to allow the clubs to change up to five players throughout the match.

While a club like Juventus who is blessed with a deep squad was supposed to take advantage of the new rule, the reality has been completely different.

At the beginning of the season, Max Allegri admitted that he still has to adapt to the five-changes rule following his two-year hiatus from the sport, and apparently, he still has some work to do in this department.

According to ILBianconero, Juventus are yet to score a single goal this season through a substitute player. On the other hand, Inter substitutes have found the net six times this campaign.

Perhaps some of the injuries sustained by the strikers affected the Bianconeri’s ability to bring in fresh names from the bench, but the team has generally regressed in the second half – especially in the matches against Udinese, Milan and Napoli.

The report explains that Simone Inzaghi and the Nerazzurri earned four extra points thanks to the players who came off the bench to score goals.

On the contrary, the Old Lady lost two points in Udine due to Gerard Deulofeu who entered in the second half to score the equalizer for the Zebrette.

In the end, Juventus fans only hope to see their team earning wins no matter if the goals come the starters or the substitutes.