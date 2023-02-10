A22 CEO says they continue to work with Juventus over Super League

Juventus is one of three clubs that continue to support the European Super League idea, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Andrea Agnelli gave up his good positions at UEFA and the ECA to become one of the founding members of the competition, but the first attempt backfired spectacularly.

After some backlash from the fans, nine of the original twelve founding members withdrew their membership.

Juventus continues to support it and its new leaders have not discussed where the club stands after Agnelli left his post as its president.

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart has worked hard to come up with an improved proposal and was asked if the Bianconeri’s current legal struggles have affected their relationship with the Super League. He said via Football Italia:

“No, I will continue to work together with the Juventus representatives in a constructive and productive manner.

“I will continue to appreciate them as committed partners in the project, who care about the sustainability of football.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea is the last thing we want to deal with now, considering the many other legal battles we are fighting.

The one major reason we did not pull out like other clubs was that Agnelli was our president. Now that he is gone, our new leaders may not have the same appetite to continue working with the idea.