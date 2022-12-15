A22 responds to the latest Super League verdict

A22, the company employed by the protagonists of the European Super League, has responded to the recent setback the idea seems to have suffered.

The Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Athanasios Rantos, has recommended that the Super League clubs can be sanctioned and kicked out of UEFA competitions because they cannot compete in them while working to create a competing product.

The A22 has now responded to the recommendation, which is not binding, according to a report on Football Italia.

They claim the “opinion establishes important restrictions on UEFA’s conduct in any authorisation process” and “the 15 judges of the Grand Chamber will go substantially further and provide the opportunity for clubs to manage their own destiny in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

A22 is tasked with helping the Super League become a reality, so we do not expect them to have reacted differently from what they have said.

But the reality is that this is a setback to the Super League clubs and they will pray the court does not go with the recommendation, which will doom them and force them to return to UEFA and the ECA, an embarrassing outcome to think about.