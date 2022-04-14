Aaron Ramsey gives a reason for why he flopped at Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has aimed a subtle dig at Juventus as he claims he has lacked consistency before moving to Rangers of Scotland.

The Bianconeri offloaded him on loan to the Scottish champions in the last transfer window to temporarily rid themselves of a player who has not been useful at the Allianz Stadium.

Ramsey moved to Juve as one of the finest midfielders in the world and he had just led Arsenal to the final of the Europa League.

However, since he joined in 2019, he has spent more time on the treatment table than on the football pitch.

Juve was fed up with him in this campaign and had to find a new home for him, which became Ibrox.

Speaking ahead of their Europa League game against Braga, he hinted he has struggled because of a lack of consistency.

The former Arsenal man told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia: “I feel good, I lacked that consistency in recent years but now I feel better and stronger. I can’t wait to get back into the rhythm and show what I’m capable of.”

Juve FC Says

You do not expect to get consistent playing time when your fitness level is very inconsistent, Ramsey should know that.

Juve is a much bigger club and we have so much quality in depth, it makes little sense to keep nursing an injury-prone player back to health all the time when there are others who can step up and play.

Hopefully, we will offload him permanently in the summer.