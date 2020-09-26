Aaron Ramsey highlights the difference between Pirlo and Sarri

Aaron Ramsey has worked with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo during his short time at Juventus and the former Arsenal man knows the difference between both managers.

He joined The Bianconeri last summer for free after running down his contract at Arsenal and struggled with a combination of injuries and poor form in his maiden season.

The club has a new manager in this campaign, Pirlo, and Ramsey has made a fine start to the season.

The Welsh midfielder starred for Juve in their first game under Pirlo as they beat Sampdoria 3-0 and he has opened up on working with both managers.

He claimed that training under former midfielder, Pirlo is more fun than working under former Chelsea manager, Sarri.

He admitted that the players are very much involved in the new manager’s style and ideas. He also added that they are having harder training sessions, yet they are having more fun than last year.

“We have a new coach, a new staff, new ideas and the players are very involved in this,” he told Sky Sport Italia via Goal.com.

“I think we are having more fun than last year. The training sessions are hard but there is also a little bit of joy.”