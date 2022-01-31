Aaron Ramsey passes his Rangers medical

Aaron Ramsey has passed his Rangers Medical as he gets close to joining the Scottish champions on-loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium since he joined Juventus for free in 2019.

In this campaign, his unavailability has become even more pronounced with covid and different injuries plaguing him.

The former Arsenal man has had offers from the Premier League, but he looked likely to stay at Juve.

With Denis Zakaria joining the club, it became clear that he would be sidelined if he doesn’t leave.

He is now set to move to Rangers, and the Italian journalist, Romeo Agresti says he has passed his medicals.

He tweeted: “Ramsey has passed his medical at Rangers: official announcement expected soon”

Juve FC Says

Ramsey remains one of the worst transfer deals Juve has done in recent seasons.

Sadly he still has a deal with the club until 2023 because that means we would have to deal with offloading him again at the end of this season.

Hopefully, he can return to form in Scotland with Rangers which would make it easy for him to find a new club at the end of this campaign.

He performs well for the Wales national team, hopefully, Rangers will get the best out of him as well.