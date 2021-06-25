Aaron Ramsey’s agent slams rumour – ‘Not a shred of truth’

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is currently being linked with the exit door, but his agent insists that there is no hope of Arsenal being his next club.

The Welshman is currently enjoying his time at Euro 2020, where his goals helped his side to reach the knockout stages of the competition, although they have tough opposition in Denmark ahead next.

While he is impressing for his country, it hasn’t all been plain-sailing in Turin, where he has struggled to earn a regular starting role for Juve, possibly hampered by his regular injury/fitness issues.

Ramsey has always suffered with absences since his time in North London, and it is difficult to excuse the excessive wage that we pay to him for the return that is outlaid.

It certainly wouldn’t be a shock if we were to agree to allow the 30 year-old to leave this summer, although finding a club to agree to his wage demands could be problematic, and one club who is constantly linked with his signatureis former club Arsenal, although his agent completely dashed any hopes of striking that deal.

I'm sorry but can you stop making things up please. There is not a shred of truth in your tweet. — David Baldwin (@The_Baldwinners) June 22, 2021

Will Juve struggle to offload Ramsey this summer? Could he still be an attractive option to keep going into the new campaign?

Patrick