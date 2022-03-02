Aaron Ramsey’s future at Rangers may already have been decided

Aaron Ramsey finally left Juventus in the last transfer window after he had rejected several offers to do so.

However, the Welshman is only on loan at the home of Scottish champions, Rangers, and that helps Juve to save some money in wages.

But it also means he could return to the club at the end of this season if the Scotsmen don’t keep him permanently.

The prospect of that happening is now very slim after he got injured yet again.

The Gers had hoped Ramsey will help them defend their league title, but the former Arsenal man has hardly stepped on the pitch to play for them.

Calciomercato claims that means he would return to Juve in the summer and the Bianconeri faces the prospect of paying him his final 7m euros annual salary.

Juve FC Says

Signing Ramsey is one of the worst transfer decisions Juve has made recently and the Welshman has been hard to offload.

If he cannot play enough games and secure a transfer to another club by the end of the season, it would be terrible news for us.

He has no usefulness to Max Allegri’s squad and it might be a great idea to pay him off before next season starts.