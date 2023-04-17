Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi has given his idea of how racism can be eliminated from Italian football.

Italian football is never far from racism as a problem and the latest incident was an abuse Romelu Lukaku suffered at Juventus.

The Inter Milan striker was even sent off as the referee considered his celebration a provocation.

It caused a storm in the Italian media and several pundits, officials and former players have aired their views on the subject matter.

Juve has vowed to ban those involved and the authorities are working with them to identify these individuals.

Abodi has now given an idea of how to tackle the issue. He said via Football Italia:

“Everyone can make a contribution with their behaviour to continue the work that Piantedosi is carrying out with merit.

“The clubs must cooperate by providing footage and also in some way indicate that those who continue with racist and anti-Semitic chants are undesirable.

“Those who behave like this are not fans but hooligans.”

Juve FC Says

Racism is a big problem in Italian football and Juventus fans are not the only supporters who have racists among them.

Sometimes, these individuals are not racist and simply just want to put off the opposing player and use these chants.