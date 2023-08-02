Sports minister Andrea Abodi is not interested in discussing Juventus’ many legal troubles last season after the Bianconeri were punished by FIGC and UEFA.

Juve will not play in Europe this season and are looking to rebuild their squad for the campaign.

However, some journalists still want to make news out of their legal struggles, which have been put behind them already, but Abodi has no interest in helping them to create content.

Asked about the issues, he said via Il Bianconero:

“Is the disqualification of Juventus in Europe a defeat for Italian football? It is neither a victory nor a defeat, we acknowledge it, as is normally done when there is a body of justice or there is someone who has to take a decision. I hope we will be able to move forward, leave behind what happened which is not a topic that concerns only Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

We have moved on from all the troubles we had last season and this is a new era for the club.

Journalists and analysts have to also move on and ensure we all focus on the most important issues at hand.

The club has pedigree and we believe Cristiano Giuntoli will keep us competitive with good signings and ensure that we do the right things, unlike the previous board of directors.