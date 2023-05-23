Abodi says Italian football must work against a repeat of Juventus capital gains case

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has spoken about Juventu’s latest punishment for capital gains and insists his focus is on ensuring it does not repeat itself.

The Bianconeri have just been docked 10 points, a serious punishment that ends their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season unless the clubs above them drop serious points.

Juve hopes to appeal the decision, but some people think it is a punishment they deserve and should serve.

The Bianconeri are one of the top sides in Europe. There is a general feeling that they are being used as scapegoats to teach a lesson to other clubs who might also be considering abusing the capital gains.

All Abodi cares about is that it never happens again and he says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus penalty? Competition must be protected, other clubs must also live on certainties. We must build on this experience to ensure that it does not reverify”.

Juve FC Says

Nobody wants this incident to repeat itself, but is there really a breach of law by Juventus? The club has maintained its innocence in all these cases, yet the players will now miss out on the Champions League despite working hard to break into the top four in this campaign.