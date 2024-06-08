Christian Vieri has sent a message to Thiago Motta regarding the Juventus job as he prepares to become the next manager of the Bianconeri.

Juventus has decided to appoint Motta as the replacement for Max Allegri, who spent three seasons on the Bianconeri bench and won just an Italian Cup.

At Juventus, a club with a long-standing tradition of winning trophies, meeting high expectations is not just a goal but a fundamental part of the club’s identity. This pressure now falls on Motta’s shoulders.

The Bianconeri aim to return to their winning ways under Motta’s leadership, but Vieri has cautioned him that the expectations and pressures he faced at Bologna are nowhere near what he will encounter at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If Bologna loses 5-6 games in a row, nobody says anything. At Juve you have to play well, but above all you have to win. Inter, Milan and Juve have wonderful, but complicated places. It won’t be easy for Thiago Motta. Juve is a great step.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has been one of the best managers in Serie A in the last two seasons and it is not a surprise that he will become our next coach.

However, we need to manage our expectations because this is his first top job, and the first year might be tough.