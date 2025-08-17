LA SPEZIA, ITALY - APRIL 14: Igli Tare of SS Lazio looks on during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and SS Lazio at Stadio Alberto Picco on April 14, 2023 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Milan sporting director Igli Tare didn’t budge when asked about his club’s interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Rossoneri have already begun their campaign on Sunday by hosting Bari in the third round of the Coppa Italia at San Siro.

Ahead of the contest, the newly-appointed manager was interrogated by journalists about Milan’s hunt for a new striker.

Tare confirms Milan plans for Rasmus Hojlund

The Diavolo parted ways with Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic in recent months, leaving Max Allegri with only one striker at his disposal in Santiago Gimenez.

Therefore, Milan have been searching the market for a new bomber, and most sources in the Italian press believe that Rasmus Hojlund is the club’s priority target.

Reports claim that talks are underway between Milan and Manchester United, who are open to offloading the Dane, as evidenced by his omission from the matchday squad on the opening day of the season against Arsenal.

For his part, Tare confirmed that Milan are considering a move for the former Atalanta star.

“We’re evaluating him these days,” said the former Lazio striker and sporting director in his pre-match interview via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“The transfer market is unpredictable; things can change at any moment.”

Milan also interested in Dusan Vlahovic

In recent hours, a report in the Italian press insisted that Vlahovic remains a target for Milan, albeit a fallback option in case they fail to land Hojlund.

Tare has seemingly confirmed this notion as well by acknowledging the Juventus striker as one of the names on the shortlist.

“Is Vlahovic an option? Absolutely. He’s an option like the others we have.”

The former Fiorentina bomber would be reunited with his former Juventus manager, Allegri, at Milanello, but his salary remains the biggest obstacle hindering the transfer.

Damien Comolli remains keen to offload the Serbian international one way or the other before the end of the summer transfer market.