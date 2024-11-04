Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram insists there’s only one Paul Pogba while previewing tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Lille.

After landing in France, the 23-year-old joined his manager Thiago Motta for the pre-match conference.

The former OGC Nice star is all too familiar with his next opponents, so he believes it will be a difficult contest.

“They are an excellent team. They play very well. They have an excellent coach, but we’ll be ready,” said Thuram via IlBianconero.

“They rely on ball possession with their players freely roaming on the pitch. They always surge forward. They won against two big European teams.”

The French midfielder was a protagonist in the Bianconeri’s victory over Udinese last Saturday. He reveals how he received compliments from his father Lilian and older brother Marcus.

“My father called me after the match and congratulated me. My brother did the same.

“My father always calls me to highlight the mistakes I make and tell me where I can improve. And that is the most important thing.”

Thuram celebrated the own-goal he sparked by mimicking the celebration of his teammate Paul Pogba, and later revealed that the 31-year-old was always his football idol.

Nevertheless, the young midfielder doesn’t wish to be crowned as Pogba’s heir, as he feels his compatriot remains a unique player.

“Pogba’s heir? No, absolutely not. There is only one Pogba. He is a very strong player and he has shown it in his career. I try to be the best version of myself, but I cannot say I am his heir.”

Juventus had a former Lille star among their ranks in the form of Timothy Weah, but Thuram also feels he knows his next opponents inside out.

“Tim didn’t tell me about the team, as I already know them well. I have played many times against Lille. The stadium is very beautiful. Tim is very happy to return home.”