“Absolutely unacceptable” – FIFA president condemns Vlahovic racial abuse

Yesterday, Juventus earned three valuable points away from home, but the clash against Atalanta was marred by a regrettable incident.

The crowds in Bergamo aimed racial insults towards Bianconeri striker Dusan Vlahovic. While the latter had the last laugh by scoring a last-minute goal that put the match to bed, this ugly row raises further concern regarding the increasing number of racism incidents in Italian stadiums.

While Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini tried to diminish the significance of the whole row, bizarrely claiming that the player wasn’t racially abused, the vast majority of persons in charge have come out to condemn the incident.

For his part, FIFA president Gianni Infantino posted on his personal Instagram account a message of support for Vlahovic.

The 51-year-old insists that racism and all other forms of discrimination have no place in the Beautiful Game.

“In football there is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination,” posted the FIFA president.

“The racist insult directed yesterday by the fans against Juventus Dusan Vlahovic during the match in Serie A against Atalanta.

“This is not an isolated incident and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that severe penalties are applied to address such incidents and act as a deterrent.

“Fifa and I stand by Dusan Vlahovic, as well as any other player, coach, match official, supporter or participant in a football match who has experienced racism or any other form of discrimination.

“The victims of these abuses must be supported and the perpetrators duly punished by the authorities at all levels.

“I also reiterate the appeal that I have already launched several times in the past for the fans to take a stand and silence the racists.”