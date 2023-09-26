Ten days ago, the return to the Curva Sud supporters gave Juventus a morale boost as they brushed aside Lazio in a dominant showing.

That match witnessed the return of the Ultra groups who decided to put their differences with the management aside for the sake of the club.

The traveling supporters also stuck by the team following the 2-4 defeat against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

But unfortunately, we won’t experience the same atmosphere as Juventus host Lecce this evening, as the Curva Sud supporters have decided to resume their protest against the hierarchy.

The fans are objecting to the restrictions placed upon them by the management, explaining their reasons in a statement.

The Ultras shed light on a paradoxical situation where they’re freely allowed to support their club in almost every ground except for the Allianz Stadium, their “theoretical home”.

“After the incredible participation and boost at the Stadium seen against Lazio, the Juventus Curva will not be there for the match against Lecce,” reads the Juventus Ultras’ statement via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Juventus will have to do without the immense and incredible warmth of their Ultras. The reason is always the same: nothing has changed at the Stadium.

“The absurd limitations and stupid bans continue to make life impossible for the beating heart of Juventus supporters.

“No banners, no drums, no megaphones, no flags. It’s really impossible to move forward like this. Some lads even received fines for cheering on their team.

“The Ultras continue to ask for something sacrosanct and simple: To be free to cheer in peace, exactly as they do in all the stadiums in Italy, except for Allianz Stadium in Turin, which is theoretically, their home.”

The Ultras reveal they’ll be back for the Derby della Mole against Torino, as they don’t want to abandon the team on such an important occasion.