Ange Josué Chibozo is one of the budding youngsters being developed at Juventus now.

The Benin international plays for the club’s youth teams, and he hasn’t been handed a debut for the seniors yet.

However, clubs have been watching him play for the juniors, and he has now been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium.

Corriere di Torino via Tuttojuve reports that Al-Ain of Abu Dhabi wants to sign him.

They have been scouting the 18-year-old and see him as a player who can contribute to their team.

They are now looking to add him to the squad and will make an approach to Juve in this summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Chibozo has been a shining light in our youth teams so far, but there are so many instances where players have shown promise when they are young, only to flop at a senior career.

There is no guarantee that he will eventually break into our starting XI, so it is probably much better that we cash in on him now for the right price.

If he joins Al-Ain and develops into a top player, we can always re-sign him at a future date.