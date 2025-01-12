After failing to win yet another league contest, the stats suggest we’re currently witnessing the worst version of Juventus since Luigi Delneri’s ill-fated tenure.

The Bianconeri took on their crosstown rivals Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday night in the hopes of restoring some confidence following the disappointing trip to Riyadh which ended with an elimination form the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup at the hands of Milan.

Kenan Yildiz gave Thiago Motta’s men an early lead with an astonishing strike with his weaker foot, but for what feels like the umpteenth time, they couldn’t preserve the lead, allowing the Granata to snatch a point thanks to Nikola Vlasic’s fabulous shot.

While Juventus remain undefeated, they have only managed to win seven fixtures in the first half of the season, while registering a shocking 12 draws, thus setting an undesired club record.

Therefore, Juventus have only managed to accumulate 33 points from their first 19 fixtures, leaving them 11 points adrift from the top of the table (it could have been a bigger gap as Inter have two matches in hand).

As IlBianconero notes, this is the worst tally registered by the Old Lady over the last 15 years. The last time they garnered fewer points at this stage of the season dates back the 2010/11 campaign when Delneri was in charge while general manager Beppe Marotta was still in his first year in Turin. They only managed to collect 31 points at the halfway point of the season.

Since then, Juventus had always managed to earn a bigger tally, even during Max Allegri’s disappointing second reign, as well as the 2015/16 season which started on a disastrous note.

Here are the point tallies gathered by Juventus during the first half of the season over the last 15 years: