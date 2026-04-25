AC Milan is Juventus’ main challenger for the signature of Leon Goretzka, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with the German midfielder attracting interest from both clubs as the transfer battle develops.

Juventus continue to monitor his situation closely, but Milan appears to have the stronger interest at this stage and is pushing to win the race for his signature, as both sides prepare for a busy summer window.

Juventus and Milan transfer battle

Goretzka remains one of the most consistent performers at Bayern Munich, although it is widely understood that he is expected to leave the German club when his contract expires. His experience and quality make him an attractive option for top European sides seeking midfield reinforcement.

According to Tuttojuve, Milan has already prepared a three-year contract offer for the midfielder, including an option for an additional season, while Juventus have yet to respond with any formal counter proposal as they continue assessing their priorities.

Juventus position and future decision

Juventus are still finalising its summer plans and could fall behind if Milan moves more quickly in negotiations, particularly with the Rossoneri already showing clear intent in the market.

Goretzka may also choose to wait before making a final decision on his future, which could still give Juventus time to enter the race more seriously if they decide to prioritise strengthening their midfield.

For now, the situation remains open, with both clubs monitoring developments closely as the summer window approaches and the player considers his next step in European football.

Both clubs are expected to continue evaluating their options as the summer approaches, with Juventus needing to decide whether to accelerate their interest or risk losing out to Milan. The midfielder’s decision will likely depend on playing time, project ambition and stability, making the next few weeks important in shaping the outcome of the transfer race.