The race for Mario Hermoso is intensifying as Juventus expresses interest in adding the defender to their squad. Hermoso, whose contract with Atletico Madrid is running down, seems likely to leave as the club struggles to retain him.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Hermoso’s situation throughout the season and is eager to secure his services. However, they face stiff competition from AC Milan and Aston Villa reports Calciomercato.

Villa, currently striving for a place in the Champions League, could entice Hermoso with a compelling offer if they achieve their goal. Meanwhile, AC Milan is actively seeking to outpace Juventus and secure the defender for Serie A. With Milan having a stronger season and surpassing Juventus in the league standings, the Bianconeri now face a challenging task to emerge as the preferred destination for Hermoso.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso is one of the finest defenders in Spain, and the interest from all these clubs shows that he will be a good addition to our squad.

But it also means it will be harder for us to win the race to add him to our group as a squad member.