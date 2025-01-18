Juventus and AC Milan began this season aiming to challenge for the Scudetto, a goal befitting two of Italy’s most iconic clubs. Both teams hired new managers and introduced several new players, factors that have contributed to their inconsistent performances thus far.

Adjusting to new tactics and integrating new players takes time, which has been evident in the mixed results for both sides. However, Juventus remains active in the transfer market, seeking to bolster their squad and improve their chances of success this season. The Bianconeri are optimistic about their ability to secure all three points against Milan.

AC Milan, on the other hand, recently defeated Juventus in a high-stakes match and will be confident they can repeat that success. This adds an extra layer of intensity to a contest that promises to be fiercely competitive.

Fulvio Collovati, a seasoned observer of Italian football, has assessed the mental and tactical state of both teams. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he commented:

“It is true that Milan is coming from a victory, but mentally they are on the same level. From a tactical/technical point of view, I see a slight advantage for Juve, who are recovering injured players and are coming from an excellent match in Bergamo. At home, however, Juve have drawn with Venezia, Cagliari, and Parma. A draw can happen in this case too.”

While Milan’s recent victory gives them confidence, Juventus has an opportunity to prove they’ve grown since their last meeting and are ready to deliver a stronger performance. Winning this weekend would send a statement of intent as the Bianconeri look to re-establish themselves as a top contender in Serie A.

Both teams will be eager to claim the points, and the match will likely come down to who can capitalise on their chances and maintain composure in high-pressure moments. For Juventus, it’s not just about winning—it’s about showcasing their progression and determination to succeed in the second half of the season.