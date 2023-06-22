AC Milan and Juventus going head to head for Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo, who previously left Serie A to play in the Turkish top flight, has emerged as one of the most sought-after players for a return to the Italian competition.

Despite his time abroad with Galatasaray, Zaniolo has maintained his reputation as one of the finest Italian talents and is now considering a homecoming.

During his tenure at AS Roma, Zaniolo had caught the attention of Juventus, who had been pursuing him for multiple seasons. It seemed likely that if he ever departed from Rome, the Bianconeri would be eager to secure his services.

However, in January, Zaniolo made the move to Turkey, and now Juventus is actively seeking to add him to their squad.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus has engaged in discussions with Zaniolo’s current club regarding a potential transfer, and they remain optimistic about reaching an agreement.

Nevertheless, AC Milan has entered the race to secure Zaniolo’s signature as well. The Milan-based club is determined to outmanoeuvre Juventus in order to bolster their own squad with his talents.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will certainly move back to the Italian top flight sooner or later and if we fail to get the deal done in this transfer window, he might move to Milan.

We need to work on finding an agreement with Galatasaray as soon as possible so there would be no room for Milan to hijack the transfer.