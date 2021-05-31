Calhanoglu
Transfer News

AC Milan attacking midfielder interested in making Juventus switch

May 31, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Hakan Çalhanoğlu has reportedly agreed to join Juventus after failing to agree on a new deal with AC Milan.

The Turkey international is in the final few days of his current deal and has spent much of this season negotiating a new one with the club.

He remains without a new Milan agreement and that has opened the door for him to join another team for free.

Juve is one of several clubs that have been linked with a transfer for him as the Bianconeri attempt to rebuild their team under Max Allegri.

Todofichajes says after Allegri approved of his transfer, he has now informed his agent to get a deal done with Juventus.

The report says his Milan teammate, Gigio Donnarumma, will join the midfielder in Turin.

The goalkeeper has several options to choose from and a deal for his signature is making slow progress.

That is not the case with Calhanoglu and the Turkish midfielder looks set to join Juve as a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who should leave the club.

He is also preferred ahead of Miralem Pjanic though the Barcelona man may still join Juve on loan.

