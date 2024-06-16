AC Milan is looking to take advantage of the lack of agreement between Juventus and Adrien Rabiot to sign the Frenchman.

Juventus has offered Rabiot a new contract, as his current deal expires at the end of this month.

The Frenchman has been in fantastic form for the club over the last two seasons, and they want him to remain on their books.

Juve insists he is too important for them to lose, but Rabiot has not responded to their offer, and time is running out quickly.

The midfielder has now been linked with a move to AC Milan, with a report on Il Bianconero revealing that Milan director Geoffrey Moncada has called his representative/mother to discuss the cost of a possible transfer.

This news did not go down well with Juventus, and the Old Lady is now demanding answers from the midfielder as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is giving us a tough time as we wait on his decision on his decision, and the midfielder could waste our time and leave.

We have to give him an ultimatum and also focus on alternatives that will replace him.

Thankfully, we have a new manager now, and he can rely on other players to build the core of his team.