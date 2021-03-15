AC Milan beats Juventus to Porto man

Juventus has missed out on the signing of Otávio after he agreed to join AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer.

The Brazilian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season after it became clear that he wouldn’t sign a new contract with his current team.

Juventus has been the masters of the free agency market for a long time now and that should have given them confidence that they would eventually sign him.

He also had interest from Sevilla and Milan and the latter has now won the race for his signature, according to Todofichajes.

The report says he has agreed to the contract proposal from AC Milan that would net him around 3m euros per season.

Juventus remains the biggest team in Italy, but Milan and Inter Milan have emerged as two teams that want to knock them off their perch.

Winning the race for Otávio would give Milan some pride and the Bianconeri will probably have to respond in some way.

They can try to get him from under Milan’s noses by offering him better terms, as he is still yet to officially make the move.