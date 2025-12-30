Bernardo Silva is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season as the club continues to phase out several of their more experienced players, and a move to Serie A is emerging as a realistic possibility. Silva was among the first players to join City after Pep Guardiola arrived in England, and the Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed an exceptionally successful spell in Manchester, winning multiple major honours and establishing himself as a key figure in one of Europe’s strongest sides.

Silva is approaching the end of his contract and is set to depart in the summer. Juventus are understood to be one of several clubs monitoring his situation closely. The Old Lady views him as a player whose experience, leadership and technical quality could significantly enhance both their squad and dressing room, particularly as they aim to compete consistently for domestic and European trophies.

Juventus and Serie A Appeal

Silva’s future options remain open, with interest also expected from outside Europe, including Saudi Arabia. However, if he chooses to remain at the highest level of European football, Serie A could prove an attractive destination. Juventus believe his intelligence, versatility and winning mentality would translate well to Italian football, where tactical awareness and experience are highly valued.

The midfielder’s potential arrival would represent a statement of intent, signalling Juventus’ desire to blend seasoned professionals with their existing core. His ability to influence games, both creatively and through work rate, aligns with the club’s ambition to return to sustained success.

Bernardo Silva (Getty Images)

Milan Join the Race

Juventus may not have a clear path to his signature, as interest from within Italy is growing. According to Il Bianconero, AC Milan is also tracking Silva’s situation and is prepared to enter the race should an opportunity arise. Milan reportedly believes he possesses the qualities needed to excel in Serie A, and his profile fits well with their squad structure.

The report adds that Milan would be willing to challenge the Bianconeri for his signature if a move to the Italian top flight becomes viable. As Silva weighs his next step, Serie A appears well-positioned to benefit from his experience should he decide to continue his career in Europe.