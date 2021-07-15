AC Milan closes in on signing 19-year-old Juventus target

Juventus could miss out on the signing of Kaio Jorge this summer as AC Milan speeds up their efforts to bring him to Italy.

The 19-year-old has emerged as the latest star from Santos’ talent production factory and wants to play in Europe.

His current deal expires at the end of this year and he has told the Brazilians he will not sign an extension as he looks for a move to Europe.

Juve is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad ahead of next season and he fits the profile of the type of player they have signed recently.

But Juventus is facing serious competition from AC Milan for his signature and the Rossoneri are now ahead of them in the race for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

Juve and his other suitors can sign him for free in the January transfer window, but the report says Paolo Maldini is working hard to make him a Milan player sooner.

Santos has set an asking price of 10m euros for any club that wants to get him now before his current deal expires.

Napoli is another Serie A club that wants him, but the report maintains that Milan is leading the race.