Kaio Jorge
Transfer News

AC Milan closes in on signing 19-year-old Juventus target

July 15, 2021 - 11:00 am

Juventus could miss out on the signing of Kaio Jorge this summer as AC Milan speeds up their efforts to bring him to Italy.

The 19-year-old has emerged as the latest star from Santos’ talent production factory and wants to play in Europe.

His current deal expires at the end of this year and he has told the Brazilians he will not sign an extension as he looks for a move to Europe.

Juve is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad ahead of next season and he fits the profile of the type of player they have signed recently.

But Juventus is facing serious competition from AC Milan for his signature and the Rossoneri are now ahead of them in the race for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

Juve and his other suitors can sign him for free in the January transfer window, but the report says Paolo Maldini is working hard to make him a Milan player sooner.

Santos has set an asking price of 10m euros for any club that wants to get him now before his current deal expires.

Napoli is another Serie A club that wants him, but the report maintains that Milan is leading the race.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaccardo

Pundit says Juventus should have signed Locatelli two years ago

July 15, 2021
locatelli

Juventus transfer boost as Sassuolo is already eyeing a replacement for Locatelli

July 15, 2021
Chiellini

“It takes two to sign a contract,” Chiellini’s agent reveals he hasn’t got a call from Juventus for talks

July 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.