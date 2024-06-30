AC Milan is serious about signing AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, but they are competing against Juventus for his signature.

The Frenchman is expected to leave Monaco this summer, and several clubs are preparing to sign him.

Juventus may lose Adrien Rabiot after today, as he becomes a free agent unless they can agree on terms for a new deal.

The Bianconeri intend to replace him with a fellow French midfielder, and both Fofana and Khephren Thuram are on their shopping list.

However, AC Milan is particularly keen on signing Fofana ahead of Juventus. According to a report on Football Italia, Milan has stepped up their interest in the midfielder.

They consider him one of the finest players they can add to their squad and are aware that Juventus also wants to sign him.

Milan is determined not to allow the Bianconeri an easy path to securing Fofana’s services, indicating a competitive battle for the midfielder’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Fofana has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and he clearly is a player that we can get value from.

However, it would be tough for us to sign him and Thuram, as we have already added Douglas Luiz to our squad.

It will require a lot of money, and we probably should choose one of them to sign.